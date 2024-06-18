Afro-soul singer Kelly Khumalo celebrated Father's Day with a post dedicated to herself and her children

Award-winning Mzansi singer Kelly Khumalo sparked controversy with her social media post celebrating Father's Day.

Kelly Khumalo left some people angry with her Father's Day post.

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo sends special Father's Day message

Afro-soul singer Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram to commemorate Father's Day with a moving video of herself and her children. Kelly is a mother to three children: 14-year-old Christian Khumalo, 10-year-old Thingo Khumalo, and her lastborn daughter, Baby Luna.

The post was dedicated to herself and her kids, and she posted a montage of their old and new pictures. Kelly Khumalo also mentioned all the mothers and dads who are present in their kids' lives.

“Happy Daddy’s Day, Khehla, and Happy Daddy’s Day to all the moms and dads who move heaven and earth to love, teach, protect, and provide for these blessings.”

Netizens react to Kelly Khumalo's post

People online generally feel that Kelly could have waited for Mother's Day to share her message. However, some showed love to the star.

lindzok said:

"It’s not Mother’s Day, though."

andy_hana shared:

"You make me wanna have more babies."

global_wellness_empire responded:

"Wait for Mother’s Day wena. And what happened to Senzo?"

siphosonke added:

"How beautifully created you’ve raised your children so well. On this day, posting them, I couldn’t help but notice how each resembles their father. So beautiful Makhumalo. Literally replicas."

Kelly Khumalo gushes over her children

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo shared that she is a proud soccer mom after her children, Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo, excelled in their soccer match.

The Esphambwaneni singer was excited after witnessing her kids outperforming the other players on the pitch.

Many of her fans were impressed by Thingo Khumalo playing in a boy's soccer team and outshining them.

