Kelly Khumalo declared herself a proud soccer mom after her children, Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo, excelled in their match

The Esphambwaneni singer beamed with pride after witnessing her kids outperforming the other players on the pitch

Many of her fans were impressed by Thingo Khumalo playing in a boy's soccer team and outshining them

Kelly Khumalo smiled from ear to ear as she proudly watched her children outshine the other kids during a recent soccer match. The star attended her two eldest children's soccer tournament and was impressed by what she saw.

Kelly Khumalo’s kids, Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo scored multiple goals during their soccer match. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo is a proud soccer mom

Multi-award winning singer Kelly Khumalo shared a video of a soccer match in which her kids, Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo, scored multiple goals each.

The Esphambwaneni hitmaker expressed pride after witnessing her daughter, Thingo, score three goals and Christian managing to get four behind the net.

"A proud mom. Thingo scored 3 goals, Christian scored 4 #SoccerMom."

In the video, she showed her children and her reaction to their outstanding performance.

Mzansi lauds Kelly and her children

Fans of the chart-topping star were impressed by her parenting skills and for being a hands-on mother.

Some noted that Thingo Khumalo is strong enough to compete with boys only and actually stands out not because she is a girl but because she has impressive skills.

Responding to a fan who pointed it out, Kelly said, " Yes, she actually prefers it that way."

Here are more of the reactions:

_uzoie said:

"Like father like daughter, Thingo."

phenyo_amahle gushed:

"Girls' are not challenging her, I believe. She's such a good soccer player."

muofhe_kv said:

"Oh wow, I've always looked forward to the day you posted Tingo playing soccer. This made me so happy."

zineod expressed:

"I'm sure she feels like girls are not challenging her enough. You can see it's in her DNA. Wooow, she is amazing. History is going to be rewritten. Please keep supporting her mummy. The star was born."

