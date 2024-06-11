Toddler's Epic Lunch Date With Chicken and Chips Goes Viral on TikTok, Falls Asleep After Big Meal
- An adorable video of a one-year-old South African girl at Spur with her parents went viral
- The determined toddler refused to be fed by her dad and insisted on eating her chicken and chips meal by herself
- After enjoying her delicious lunch, the satisfied baby passed out in a food coma, amusing many netizens
One baby girl understood the assignment when her parents treated her to a lunch date.
Toddler takes charge of her Spur meal
A TikTok video of a little girl digging into a delicious chicken and chips meal at Spur warmed hearts online.
In the adorable clip, the child is seen sitting at the table with her parents, with her own meal in front of her. She insists on feeding herself the chicken despite her dad's efforts to try to feed her.
After eating as much as she could, the one-year-old child is seen passed out, clearly satisfied with the delicious meal.
"I ordered chicken quarter leg with chips my 1-year-old is not a waste shame she finished her plate," @g_anathii0 captioned the post.
Mzansi cracks jokes at baby's lunch adventure
The video left many SA netizens amused as they responded with cute and funny comments about the child's enjoyment of the meal and her hilarious food coma.
Tumie M Wesho responded:
" It's the independence for me when daddy was trying to feed her."
samukelisiwebiye8
"Useshoda nge Coke abhodle (Now all she needs is Coke)."
Real and Direct commented:
"I am definitely SURE that this kid is Xhosa ."
Candi wrote:
"Living her best life❤️."
Sane said:
"Slept through the birthday songs nearby."
Sonia G from S.A replied:
"When eating my own money was a person yes baby girl ."
STARBOY commented:
"Ngidla imali yami moment soft life."
Nathabonya by Tsholo commented:
" Yes girl, and they prove that our boyfriends' money tastes so good."
6-month old baby devours meat
In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat has left Mzansi busting with laughter.
Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states.
A video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube, shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.
Source: Briefly News
