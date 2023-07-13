A woman who works as a domestic helper shared a video of her preparing a pap and cabbage meal for the family

The video shows her enjoying the meal with a little boy outside before later passing out on the floor from itis

Social media users were amused by the video and responded with funny and cute comments on the post

A domestic helper suffered a food coma after deciding to make some pap and cabbage for lunch.

A woman enjoyed some pap and cabbage for lunch and suffered from itis. Image: @mamkhomanzigraceb/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper. It is a staple in many homes, mainly thanks to its cost and versatility.

Domestic helper makes hearty pap meal for lunch and passes out

A video posted on TikTok by @mamkhomanzigraceb shows the woman preparing the yellow maize meal, meal before dishing it up on a plate with some cooked cabbage.

She and the little boy she takes care of enjoyed the hearty meal outside in the warm sun. It wasn't long before the woman was passed out on the floor from itis.

Postprandial somnolence (colloquially known as food coma or the African-American Vernacular English term the itis) is a normal state of drowsiness or lassitude following a meal.

South Africans amused by the cute TikTok video

Many netizens were amused by the video and how the woman was knocked out by her own meal. Others also shared cute comments about the little boy enjoying the pap and the confused-looking dog

kate kagiso replied:

" Where is the child?"

self-made commented:

"Heeeh...this maize meal reminds me back in the days. O bo rekile kae sesi."

keitumetse responded:

"It looks like Polenta."

Thongo said:

"Yellow maize meal original ."

Cute_KittyOO wrote:

"This pap is too delicious."

Luyanda@_04 wrote:

"The dog is perplexed ."

Source: Briefly News