A young woman took to social media to share how she managed to cook a liver and macaroni meal

In the video posted on TikTok the woman cooks her meal by using her kettle as well as a sandwich press toaster

Judging by the post's comments section, many netizens were left shocked and disgusted by the woman's unconventional cooking method

One woman left South African netizens completely gobsmacked after sharing a video of how she satisfied her ox liver craving.

Woman uses her kettle and toaster to prepare a liver meal

@sandrajelagat posted a video on TikTok showing how she cooked liver and macaroni in her kettle and sandwich press toaster.

In the clip, the woman is seen tossing pieces of liver inside her kettle and allowing the meat to boil before proceeding to do the same with her macaroni.

@sandrajelagat proceeds to chop vegetables and simmer them on her sandwich press toaster before adding the boiled liver to the mix.

She then reveals the final result of an interesting-looking plate of macaroni and liver before devouring the meal.

Although many people are squeamish about eating liver, it is an inexpensive, nutrient-rich meat. Methods recommended for cooking liver from beef, pork and lamb include braising, pan broiling or frying, Live Strong suggests.

South Africans reacted to the video with shock and disgust

tshep4ng commented:

"Kanjani manje."

Gomolemo Sono said:

"Jiki jiki, we are drinking liver-flavored tea."

efricanabrown wrote:

"Another perfect example of "don't eat at people's houses"."

MaMfeka️‍ replied:

"Everybody so creative."

z⚡️ wrote:

"Am I allowed to say sies??."

Modern makoti washes tripe on her lawn using a hosepipe

In another story, Briefly News reported that tripe is a type of edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals, usually cows, sheep, pigs and goats. Cleaning it can be quite a daunting task. However, one clever modern makoti has a unique strategy to deal with that - a hosepipe.

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared a photo of a lady armed with a hosepipe as she sprayed some tripe placed on a black mat on her lawn.

Before cooking this type of meat, it is important to rinse and clean it with water, as this helps to remove any grit or impurities from the meat. This is often repeated until you are happy that the surface of the meat is clean.

