A woman on TikTok shared her struggles of having to take off her wig in Johannesburg

The lady explained that it is an unspoken rule to hide valuable belongings when travelling to the MTN taxi rank in Jozi

Many netizens sprung to the comments section to tell their dark tales of the MTN taxi rank

A Mzansi lady, Thakane, filled the rest of Mzansi with the daily nightmare commuters have to face.

A Mzansi woman shared how she has to hide her belongings in Johannesburg. Image: @.thakane

Source: TikTok

The lady shared that commuters must hide their valuables whenever they travel to the MTN taxi rank, or else the tsotsis will come for them.

Woman takes off wig and hides it from Joburg Tsotsi

Johannesburg has one of the most dangerous taxi ranks in Mzansi. A lady residing in Jozi proved this true when she shared her daily struggle of hiding her valuables whenever she travelled to the MTN taxi rank, where tsotsis are on standby for a lekker prize.

The lady who filmed herself in a tax took off and hid her wig and then covered her head with a scarf that she carried for emergencies like these. Thakane captioned the clip:

"I don't want to learn from experience."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's accurate moves

Joburg citizens have been talking about the notorious MTN taxi rank, where tsotsis are on standby for any good prize, whether it's wigs, purses, or clothing items. Netizens who are familiar with the brutal location shared their dark tales:

@Thandi did not let the tsotsis get away:

"They snatched mine in 2021. But they brought it back after I screamed and cried on the spot. I’ve been traumatised since then."

Lerato Lavieshared her secret to staying safe:

"I put a bonnet make it look like I live around the corner."

@lesedimashilo339 told her dark tale:

"They took my 50rand for direction yesterday and still took me to wrong direction i haven't healed."

