A woman from Bloemfontein went on TikTok to share how she got paid less for more

She spent R6 on a black hoodie that is also a winter essential

The woman's fashion find wowed netizens, but they gagged at the price too

A woman on TikTok showed off her brilliant shopper skills.

The lady showed off her new fashion find, which she had bought for only R6 at a thrift store.

Lady buys hoodie for R6 at thrift store

A bargain is always appreciated when shopping, whether for groceries or clothing. This baddie from Bloemfontein hit an all-time bargain when she spent under R10 on a staple piece.

She bagged an essential winter hoodie for only R6. Her new find was Mzansi's envy, and so was her big save.

See the lady's caption:

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the baddies retail therapy find

Netizens wondered where the lady scored such an excellent piece for less, and she shared the location with them. She had bought her hoodie from Knockdown.

See below how netizens reacted:

@Futurewanted to gatekeep the place:

"I thought knockdown was our secrete."

@user4886886597 was unclear with the direction:

'"Downtown next to kfc' bruh how many kfcs are in downtown guys where??"

@Adelina❤️showed off her bargain:

"I bought PJ’s Ka R20."

@Zanu_Nxowa gave clear directions:

"Guys the KFC front oppsite Hoffman. There are stairs in between KFC and a shop called Jumbo if I’m not mistaken knockdown is there."

@TK shared his experience at Knockdown:

"Me I went ka Di sale got 2 shirts for R4"

