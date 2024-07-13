Johannesburg's famous mall has all of the favoured fashion trends

Mzansi baddies know Small Street Mall as the one place that will not disappoint when it comes to bagging stunning fashion pieces on a budget

The mall has a ton of shops that Mzansi's fashion fans can choose from, including a store that sells Zara items

Mzansi's favoured fashion-forward mall now has a store dedicated to Zara items.

Small Street introduced a store with Zara items at low prices. Image: @smallstreetmall

Source: TikTok

The mall advertised its classy Zara items on TikTok, attracting many fashion lovers.

Small Street Mall now selling Zara items

Small Street Mall is known as Mzansi's version of Shein or Temu. Its shops sell homeware, wigs, makeup, perfume, clothes, and many other items at stunningly low prices.

The mall recently announced that they also have an entire store dedicated to stocking Zara items. Zara is known for its beautiful fashion, which does not come cheaply.

The store has become luxurious because of its exclusivity to certain people in society.

Information about the shop is in the caption below:

"Formal ZARA Jackets available at our shop in small street. Whatsapp 071 058 5817."

Watch the video below:

Zara items for sale at small street

Zara has a classy collection of clothes at a price that excludes a certain tax bracket. Their collections are costly, but because an ally had been studying the massive gap in Mzansi's fashion, they made things happen.

Small Street came through for the baddies and dedicated a store to stocking hot Zara items. The store currently has a stunning collection of formal Zara jackets for R250.

These jackets will impress those obsessed with the 'Old Money' aesthetic. Netizens loved the store's offerings and commented:

@skyl061 desperately needed to find the shop:

"Small street has tons of shops we wanna buy please, name of the store am begging you."

@thande was ready to spend some cash:

"Haibo please give us the price."

@Khanya_Xo was on a mission of her own:

"Any reliable runners?"

