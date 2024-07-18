A gentleman plugged Mzansi with a big sale happening with the Lindt chocolate in Checkers, and people were excited

In the TikTok clip, he unveiled the prices of the Lindt chocolate being sold in the South African store

Social media users loved the man's plug as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One gent plugged Mzansi with an impressive plug that had all chocolate lovers going wild on the internet.

A man unveiled Lindt chocolate's massive sale at Checkers in a TikTok video. Image: @ethansa.

Source: TikTok

Gent shows off Lindt chocolate sles from Checkers

The gent named @ethansa on TikTok showed off the Lindt chocolate sold at a massive discount in Checkers. The young man said the bar Lindt is priced at R39, and the boxes are R108.

@ethansa was shocked as he captioned his TikTok video saying:

"Guys in this economy?"

In his clip, the man urged people to run to the store to take advantage of this fantastic deal. The video became a hit on social media, gathering over 78K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi is ready to go shopping for Lindt chocolate

South Africans loved the man's plug, and many commented that they could not wait to shop for their chocolates.

Raksha Edward said:

"Hi till when is the special."

Y.l shared:

"Why is Checkers always making us fat."

Deepikanagargangs expressed:

"To much money to spend on chocolate for those of you that have the money enjoy your chocolate with 100 bucks I can buy milk and bread for my family."

User commented:

"Let's go empty our bank accounts."

Jacky wrote:

"It's cheaper at woolies."

Jude suggested:

"Check expire date 1st guys."

