A young lady plugged netizens with R15 pants from Legit, and peeps were shocked by the price

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online

Social media users reacted to the hun's plug as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman dished out an impressive plug, which shocked many people in South Africa, and the clip went viral.

A lady stuns Mzansi with R15 Legit pants plug in a TikTok video. Image: @tshidinunu

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with Legit R15 pants

A lady shared a video on TikTok showcasing pants she came across in Legit, which cost R15. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @tshidinunu, was stunned by the price. She could not believe her eyes as she stared at the pants multiple times.

The footage caught many online users' attention, becoming a hit on TikTok, generating over 640K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's plug

South African shoppers were ready to buy the R15 pants as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the budget-friendly item, while others inquired for more information.

Makhumalo asked:

"Where's this."

Beth said:

"The stock pillar in me would’ve fought until I paid that R15.00 the price you see is the one you pay."

Renèe was not convinced:

"Definitely R150."

PhoomieNgobeni shared:

"It’s true… I got a pair of heels @R50… was reduced from R350 to R150 then R50."

Pee12456688 wrote:

"I once bought pent for R5."

Mzansi woman shares trendy picks, and prices of stylish shoe finds at Foschini

Briefly News previously reported that one young babe plugged South Africans with shoes from Foschini, and her clip left peeps mixed feelings.

Social media user @sbahle_ngubane shared a video on TikTok in which she unveiled some stunning shoes she came across in Foschini. The young stunner showed off the Adidas Samba sneaker dupes from Foschini, priced at R599.00.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News