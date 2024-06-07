A content creator from Johannesburg shared on social media a few affordable winter fashion finds

Calling it "bougie on a budget," the woman showed off a selection of items she found while shopping at PQ Clothing

People from the online community took to the comment section with queries and hopes for the store to pop up in their area

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared her budget-friendly winter fashion finds. Images: @nicolewocke_ / TikTok, @nicolewocke / Instagram

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg woman plugged South African fashion lovers with affordable and stylish items perfect for winter.

Content creator Nicole Wocke said she visited PQ Clothing to check out their new stock and found an array of budget-friendly garments. While wearing a black skirt and pantihose, the micro-influencer took to her TikTok account (@nicolewocke_) to first model a R300 coat, a R150 jersey and a R60 beanie, all in red. She said:

"I couldn't resist this cute, feminine design. Plus, they have an insane jersey selection, and most are on sale for R30."

Next, Nicole donned an all-black look, showing off a pair of R280 boots, a R140 jersey, a R160 skirt, and, to accessorise, a R120 bag. She also rocked a grey matching set (a long-sleeved top and midi-dress sold for a combined R170) and grey sneakers costing R190.

Other clothing items the young woman showed internet users included a R300 plaid coat, a R60 short black skirt, a selection of boots costing R220, a black puffer jacket for R320, R130 houndstooth cardigans, jackets for R160, a R55 pair of stockings, and lastly, a R120 velvet dress she couldn't take her eyes off.

Watch the fashion-filled video below:

Locals love the looks

The affordability and designs of the various outfits wowed social media users and brought them to the comment section.

@ruu_2.0, who hoped to save a few rands, wrote:

"Now I have to go to PQ. I am trying to save money."

Nicole reassured them:

"They’re having a mid-season sale, though, jerseys for R30."

@jaychic sadly said:

"It's so unfair that it's not in Cape Town."

@marisapadarath simply commented:

"Beautiful stuff."

Woman shows Fashion World's stylish winter items

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who plugged South Africans with affordably stylish winter outfits from Fashion World under R500.

Her haul featured a beautiful striped dress, a red coat, a grey and red long-sleeved top, black pants, a black and white stylish sleeveless dress coat, a trendy green jacket, and a warm puffer jacket.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News