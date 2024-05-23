A woman took to TikTok and shared a beautiful dress she found while shopping at Foschini

As per the woman's video, interested buyers can pay R1200 for the gorgeous garment

While people in the video's comment section loved the look of the dress, many complained about the price

A woman shared the price of a gorgeous dress she saw at Foschini. Images: @ministerpretty28

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a clip of the stunning dress she spotted when she popped into Foschini.

Using the handle @ministerpretty28 on TikTok, the lady took to the social media platform to show internet users the R1199 Luella pleated satin maxi kaftan dress she saw in the popular store.

The locally made, natural-coloured garment is a fit-and-flare dress with balloon sleeves and a v-neck neckline. Some might say it is a perfect option for people attending special occasions.

The woman who plugged netizens with the dress could not help but rave over its beauty. However, she stated in her video that she saw a similar dress on YouTube that another woman wore (who shared that she purchased the item from the online shopping platform Superbalist).

Watch the video of the fashion find below:

Netizens share their two cents on the R1200 Foschini dress

Social media users came in hundreds to share their thoughts about the price of the gorgeous garment.

@shalom_peace7 commented on the cost:

"Foschini is pushing it with their prices now. R700 would have been perfect."

@mrsrwk laughed and asked:

"Grocery prices. It's beautiful, but what will we eat?"

Semi-satisfied customer @mantso02 shared:

"This is the second colour. I bought the green colour at Foschini before. If only I found my size in that colour, I'd be happy."

@ayanda_et_al, who hoped to get the dress for a lower price, said:

"I will wait for Small Street or Shein."

Man compares Shein and Foschini prices

Briefly News reported a similar story about a young man who ruffled some feathers in Mzansi when he compared the prices of Shein and Foschini accessories.

In the TikTok video, the gentleman unveiled a pin brooch that was sold for R229 on the Foschini app, while that same jewellery was also being sold at Shein for a much lesser price, R41.

