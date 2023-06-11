A woman took to social media to rave about the unbelievable 50% sale that Foschini was running

The lady excitedly showed the discounted items, which included different kinds of boots and jackets

South African women said they were grateful for the plug and gushed over the trendy winter clothes.

A woman posted affordable winter finds from Foschini. Image: @bernicebm

Source: TikTok

Mzansi peeps love a good bargain in these tough economic times. One woman alerted the ladies on TikTok to the insane 50% sale at Foschini.

Fashionista plugs SA ladies with sale at Foschini

She posted a video of the discounted winter clothes on her TikTok page @bernicebm, and it spread like wildfire on the platform.

The woman said she spent R1 200 on a few clothes at Foschini, including boots, to keep her warm during winter.

Video showing affordable winter clothes goes TikTok viral

More than 256 000 people saw the video and it got some panicked because she posted the TikTok a day before the end of the sale, which was on June 4.

Some thanked her for the plug and mentioned that they managed to buy some items online before the sale ended.

Watch the video below:

South Africans weigh in on the huge discounts from the retail giant

@heaven_nen said:

"Even 50 % off I can’t afford."

@elisamashego asked:

"Why are a lot of stores selling winter items on sale? Is winter cancelled for this year?"

@mapontsana1 suggested:

"Guys order online and collect in your nearest stores."

@nondugwala92 stated:

"Ay we got a lot shame, Foschini has blessed us."

@ararebreed2021 shared:

"Just bought boots for R280, I thank my algorithm for bringing up your post on my feeds."

@kelly_kelz31 wrote:

"I could just cry I bought boots from Foschini last week for R525 and now I see online it's R350. "

@userkrystal1 mentioned:

"I just went online now and grabbed 2 boots for R500."

@bernicebm said:

"The discounted items are also available online, I just checked."

Shein shopping haul by fashion savvy woman in TikTok video reveals quality winter finds, Mzansi pleased

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman has been trending on social media after she flexed her great winter buys she found at Shein.

Her TikTok video showcased all the items she bought from the online store. Thandolwethu Mahlangu highlighted the goods she got at a great price, from track pants, t-shirts and jackets. The Shein haul also featured versatile boots which are suitable for winter conditions.

Source: Briefly News