One woman told people that she was lucky enough to find Takealot's unbelievable bargains

The massive online vendor had some items for sale for only R1, and this lady went on a shopping spree

People flooded the comments to express how lucky she was because they also wanted the same special

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok creator showed that she got several items for a steal. The lady spent below R20 to get more than ten items from Takealot.

A woman on TikTok posted a video of her Takealot R1 buys on their jaw-dropping sale. Image: @rushana.isaacs

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman got over 15 000 likes and hundreds of comments from people interested in her cheap shopping haul. Online users admitted that they weren't as lucky as her.

South African woman buys 13 items for R13 on Takealot

@rushana.isaacs was lucky enough to take advantage of the Takealot R1 sale. The company is an online retail giant, according to BusinessTech, and this lady bought various items from them.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The creator showed off how she paid R1 for things such as shades, headphones and other gadgets that she needed. Watch the video of her lucky buys below:

TikTok viewers blown away by women's cheap shopping haul

People loved the haul, and they could not believe some of the things she got. Others were curious about the delivery fee, while most wanted to know how they could get the same deals for themselves.

Corne212 begged:

"You need to do a how to video please!"

Nuzhah Jacobs said:

"Shook! They need to do it again."

Bathandwa Lerato wrote:

"Girl your excitement for everything being R1 is so me. Three trending sunglasses for R3? I'm in."

Lydiababy asked:

"But how much was it for shipping though?"

Amy Jean Wyngaard commented:

"I'll buy that gaming headset from u for R2!"

Sweetheart remarked:

"Not even a lollipop is R1 so this is a heck of a deal."

Michelle Holmes complained:

"I've been checking Takealot since they launched the R1 deals.. And Nada..I went on every hour. Clearly I wasn't fast enough."

"On my way": Pep Home finds under R50, viewers discusss bargain items

Briefly News previously reported that a Pep Home customer visited their store to look at some of the cheapest items. The lady was not disappointed as she found many things for the bargain of R50.

Many people compared the products to what they would find in another store like Dischem. The video received over 14 000 likes from people who were interested in shopping at Pep.

@maxineluminique visited Pep Home in a TikTok video, and showed her followers that a trip to the trendy store will never break the bank. She visited the Menyln branch, which offers kitchen, bathroom and general household stuff for less than R50.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News