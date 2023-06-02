A lady on the socials plugged her followers with a spot to get clothes that are branded as Zara at a very low price

The vlog of her affordable purchases received lots of attention from people who were curious to know more

Seeing the TikTok video made people wonder if the items in the video actually Zara clothes after noticing their value

One TikTokker posted a video of her Zara clothing that she snagged on the cheap. People were in awe when they saw the prices.

A woman posted a TikTok vlog of her R49 tops from Zara and viewers were interested in the deals. Image: @officialsihle

Source: TikTok

The video got over 80 00 likes as people thought they found the spot to shop. Many netizens flooded the comments to discuss the Zara plug.

Zara buys for very cheap have TikTokkers fascinated

@officialsihle posted a video of how she bought tops at Zara for very cheap. The lady posted how she spent R49 on each of her purchases: Watch her haul below:

Mzansi thinks Zara deal is too good to be true

Peeps love seeing clothing hauls on the socials. This video had many people in the comments discussing if they were actually Zara pieces.

Shaz wrote:

"Its probably overruns and small defects, which is fine, worth it."

Christine Govender added:

"I bought a pair of boots marked R700 for R399 on Sunday at this store its so comfy!"

Kelly Kel z wrote:

"Thanks for the plug will definitely check this shop out next time I'm in cornubia, I didn't know it existed."

skyep200 warned:

"Guys I don’t mean too be funny. I think buy the Zara labels because they know people will buy. These fabrics Iam not convinced they are Zara items."

Sihle, the creator replied:

"I actually have one of the shirts but in a different colour that I bought at an actual Zara shop. It’s exactly the same."

Busisiwe Sithole marvelled:

"I want that bag"

Source: Briefly News