A stylish lady has taken to social media to share her exciting Makoti Edition clothing haul

She has curated a collection that blends contemporary trends with authentic African designs

Mzansi peeps were impressed by her unique appearance and how stylish and sophisticated she looked

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lady unveils her outfit choices as a makoti.Images: Takazelo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A new bride shared a clothing haul of outfits she wears as the new makoti of the house.

Lady shares makoti edition clothing haul

TikTok user @Takazelo uploaded a video showing the importance of embracing cultural heritage and expressing individuality through fashion. The post features an array of garments, from skirts to pullovers. This fashion-forward influencer encourages others to explore and find their style.

Traditional with a contemporary twist

According to Yaza, one thing to note is that all cultures have adopted some modernisation in their traditional wedding dresses while maintaining a few aspects of their cultural identity.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed by woman's makoti outfits

By sharing her makoti edition clothing haul, this inspirational lady invited others to embrace their cultural identity and showcased how traditional elements can be infused with contemporary styles.

People were inspired by her fashion choices and said:

@Nettynollzn said:

"Loving this era."

@ZukhanyeAD commented:

"I can’t wait to be in this era."

@PamelaNgwenyansa said:

"Skirt plus sis, please."

@PumezaMagongo commented:

"Yoh, I love this."

@Katlego Dlabantu said:

"So beautiful I love it here."

@zama_memelavuba commented:

"Umfaneleko ongaka, beautiful my sister. I love your pullover."

@princessdeplessis33 said:

"Love the pullover."

@Andisiwe @26 commented:

"Plug ye pull over sthandwasam."

@Pamela Ngwenya said:

"Skirt plus sis, please."

White makoti trends for embracing husband’s pedi culture, Mzansi give her tips

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who has been trending on social media for her take on traditional Pedi attire.

While netizens were gushing over how cute the couple looked, peeps told her she should not expose her arms.

The lady defended her outfit and said she wore a jacket throughout. She only took it out for photos.

The woman, a cancer survivor originally from the United Kingdom, fell in love with her husband from South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News