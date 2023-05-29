A French woman has captivated social media with her bold display of affection for her Xhosa lover

The young woman posted a TikTok video gushing over her bae and seems head over heels in love

Mzansi expressed their admiration for the couple, highlighting the beauty of love that transcends borders and cultural differences

French singer proudly flaunted the new love in her life, and Mzansi was impressed. Images: @kazeli_official/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of cross-cultural love, a French woman has taken social media by storm, proudly showcasing her Xhosa partner during their visit to France.

French singer is known for singing amapiano tunes

TikTok user @kazeli_official is a well-known musician who sings amapiano songs with a French twist. According to Fakaza2022, the young musician collaborated with multiple award-winning South African artists, Blacknoise_sa and Mashaya, on the Reste Toi song.

French woman's relationship with Xhosa partner in France creates a stir

Kazeli uploaded a video of her Xhosa bae in her apartment in France. News of the couple has trended, capturing the attention of netizens in Mzansi and beyond, who are sharing their thoughts on their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to French lady's introduction of Xhosa partner in France

The online community has been abuzz with opinions as news of this multicultural relationship spreads. Many South Africans admired the couple, highlighting the beauty of love that can break cultural differences. Others shared personal stories of their cross-cultural relationships, emphasising the importance of embracing diversity and breaking societal norms.

Peeps flocked to the comments to weigh in on the matter:

@Tar Sorah said:

"Great choice. You’ll never go wrong with a Xhosa dyani."

@Mic Pink berry commented:

"So you connect me with your brother in France because now there is a shortage of men in SA."

@masxolevanda said:

"Xhosa men, we are stubborn, mam, but we friendly."

@Mpumelelo commented:

"It's not like I would mind being taken to France too."

@Mogale_Mogale said:

"I knew there was a reason I learned French so you got a sister for me?"

@Yo commented:

"Xhosa guy you are representing us well. Good job."

@Kiki Maduna said:

"South Africa approves."

