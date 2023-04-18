A lady was surprised when her boyfriend came to her graduation ceremony with a bunch of flowers

While graduation ceremonies only allow a few people into the hall, the young woman's bae made sure he was there for her big day

The UFS graduate was trending for flexing her supportive bae, and ladies across the country wanted to know where to find such men

University of Free State graduate trends for boyfriend's sweet gesture. @dumisanokwanda/TikTok

TikTok user @dumisanokwanda is trending for all the right reasons. The young hun posted a video of her boyfriend surprising her at graduation. The post has over two million views.

Due to limited tickets, she could only have her parents inside the hall to witness her walking the graduation stage. Her partner, however, ensured he would show up to express how proud he was of his girl achieving a major milestone in her life.

The UFS graduate could not contain her excitement when she saw him. She thanked him for the grand gesture.

Ladies want tips on how she got her man so whipped

Ladies across the country were so surprised by the young woman's supportive boyfriend. While some gushed over the amazing relationship, others thought her reaction was dramatic and told her she needed to calm down.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chikare said:

"Not me worrying about the makeup on his suit."

@Washingtondcmatsie commented:

"How many times did you watch this?"

@bridgettemakga said:

"That one person who makes you forget that you are in public."

@L3RVT0 commented:

"Where do you girlies get these men maar? We are struggling!"

@TsholofeloMonchusi said:

"To think I’ll be graduating this year and my family won’t even be there and I don’t even have a boyfriend."

