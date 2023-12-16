A stunning lady posted a TikTok video where she illustrated how to dress up a cute pair of green trousers

She bought the pants for R270 at Mr Price and her haul got a ton of attention on social media and received many comments

Netizens loved the pretty woman’s look and wanted to know where she purchased the top she paired with the trousers

A pretty lady plugged ladies on how they could dress up a R270 Mr Price green trousers.

carismavan showed how simple green trousers could be paired with various tops. Image: carismavan.

Source: TikTok

The lady purchased many stylish tops and showed how they could be paired with bright pants.

Lady posts TikTok haul

TikTok user, carismavan, looked lovely in every look that she posted.

Here is her video:

Netizens love clothing haul

Many TikTok users were amazed at the stunning lady’s wonderful clothing finds.

Others could not believe she purchased the pants at Mr Price and inquired about where some of her tops had been bought.

Here are some of the best comments:

Thandeka Mdakane commented:

“I’m convinced that Mr Price sends you a catalogue that is different from ours.”

Thateg0 had an inquiry about the pant's colour:

“Do they have the pants in black?

mandymahlangu4 asked a question:

“Which Mr Price is this?”

Dora The Explorer said:

“Which Mr Price do you shop at? Because, wow.”

Tema beauty products commented:

“Is it a recent purchase, love?”

Agnes Mwila Chomba left a kind remark on the sweet video:

“She’s everything and more.”

Ms'D wrote:

“Plug for the first top, please.”

Murha Ndziwa wrote:

“You should be the one modeling these pants. Their model on the post poster even looks tired.”

