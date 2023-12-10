A popular social media content creator’s shopping haul has captured a lot of attention

In a TikTok video, the beautiful woman illustrated how she used R500 to buy the most beautiful dresses at PQ Clothing

The outfits were perfect for summer weather, suited her figure perfectly, and looked incredibly comfortable and colourful

A stunning young woman posted a shopping haul on TikTok, with her video getting over 6000 views thus far.

nicolewocke_ has the prettiest dresses for only R500. Image: nicolewocke_.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user, nicolewocke_ often posts videos where she tries on and purchases clothing at various South African outlets, obtaining all her quality items at a steal.

Lady posts shopping haul

At PQ Clothing, the breathtaking lady purchased quite a few items. Her entire haul consisted of summer-worthy dresses and garments that are perfect for the festive season and warm South African weather.

nicolewocke_ captioned her post:

"Everything for R500! Like what? Yes, please! PQ Clothing is the plug!”

Here is the video:

SA TikTokkers crave PQ Clothing

Commenters noted that they wish the store was easily accessible to them since the items seem reasonable and of great quality.

Here are some of the reactions:

Lilly wishes the Mother City had a branch of the store so she could buy the stunning items on sale and look amazing too. She said that as a student, travelling to Gauteng for a shopping spree wouldn’t be possible at all:

“PQ Clothing, Cape Town is waiting for you.”

In response to her comment, nicolewocke_ noted that it would be worth it to make the trip up to Johannesburg for the amazing finds the retailer has to offer.

SA lady does Black Friday haul

Briefly News also previously wrote about a popular South African TikTok user who plugged ladies on some awesome Black Friday deals.

The sis posted a clip featuring a few of the beauty and self-care items she purchases at half the price due to the specials on offer.

The lady focused on the beauty and self-care products she obtained at Pep Home, Dischem, and more.

Many people loved her great finds and expressed how excited they were to hit the shops to bag a few cool items of their own. One young lady expressed that she would be shopping for her Sweet 16 party that was around the corner.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News