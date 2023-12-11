A woman from Randburg bought her children soft drinks and discovered some of them were past their sell-by date

In response, the woman forced the shop owner to discard the drinks in a bucket in a viral video, despite his protestations

South Africans debated whether she was right in doing so and whether expired foods and food past their sell-by date were the same thing

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa told Briefly News that spaza shops must also be compliant

South Africans were relieved that a woman from Randburg destroyed soft drinks that passed their sell-by date. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and 10'000 Hours

After busting them for allegedly selling expired and fake foods, a Randburg woman was gatvol of a foreign-owned spaza shop. She ordered the shop owner to spill out the soft drinks she discovered, and her video went viral. South Africans discussed the difference between bet before foods and expired foods.

Woman pours cold drinks in bucket in video

Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe, a Mrs SA finalist, posted the video on her X, formerly Twitter, account @SisandaQ. In the video, she narrates what happened. She revealed she was in Randburg at the salon, and her children wanted something to drink. She went to the store and found that the soft drinks had expired two months ago, in October.

In the video, she angrily commands the shop owner to pour all the soft drinks into a bucket as she takes them out of the fridge individually. The shop owner protests but follows her instructions. Her sons help her, and she said that selling expired food cannot be allowed to continue. View the video here:

CGCSA talks to Briefly News about food safety

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa's Food Safety and Sustainability Initiative Matlou Setati told Briefly News that all shops must comply with food safety standards.

“All facilities in South Africa, including spaza shops, small medium and large retailers, manufacturers and any food handler must have a certificate of acceptability to indicate compliance to food handling and hygiene requirements. This is the beginning of compliance for any food handler as provided by the Department of Health’s food hygiene regulations. Once registered with the municipality, the municipality must regularly visit the facility and undertake inspections regarding the standard operating procedures or norms and standards,” she said.

Some netizens supported the woman's action

Netizens largely applauded her, although some pointed out the difference between expired food and food that has passed its sell-by date.

Fortune said:

“Recently, there was a noise from the government about inspections. Now they are quiet, and these shops are selling expired products again.”

Noni supported her.

“Next thing, they’re gonna remove the original date and buy a new machine to re-date everything. You did a great thing.”

Given Mahole clapped:

“Job well done. True citizen. Proud of what you did.”

WanKHUMZI disagreed.

“Just to clarify: “best before” and “expired” are not the same thing, and the legal implications are also different.”

Moola #una30 exclaimed:

“I encourage people to read R146 labelling regulation to get a proper understanding of “Best before” and “expired” foodstuffs.

Spar workers protest over cooking expired meat

Recently, Briefly News reported that employees who worked at Spar shops in Tshwane protested against their boss.

They alleged that they are forced to cook expired meat, repackage expired foods, and fined if they do not follow these instructions. Spar commented and said that they are aware of the allegations, are investigating the cases and do not condone the sale of expired foods in their shops.

