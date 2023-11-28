Retail giant Pick n Pay was put on blast on TikTok after a video of it selling expired ice cream emerged

The video shows that the ice cream expired in December 2022, and the video was posted in September 2023

Netizens slammed the store and shared how they stay from foods marked with the red “reduced to clear” sticker

A TikTok user stunned SA with expired ice cream from Pick n Pay. Images: @femme_feury/TikTok and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pick n Pay has also joined the supermarket chains South Africans placed under the microscope for selling expired food. A video of one of the Pick n Pay shops in Johannesburg shows a fridge full of ice cream that expired in 2022. South Africans wondered what expired ice cream tastes like, and criticized the retail giant for leaving expired food on the shelves.

Expired ice cream at Pick N Pay trends

@femme_feury posted the video on her TikTok account. The video shows her holding a tub of ice cream and showing the “best before” date. The date shows that it was best before 22 December 2022. @femme_feury posted the video in September, which means that the ice cream was off for nine months from the date of the video’s posting.

Pick n Pay is not the only retail giant accused of selling expired food. Recently, Spar employees protested that their manager was forcing them to repackage and cook rotten meat. They also complained that their salaries were being deducted for not wanting to sell expired foods. Watch the PnP video here:

Mzansi warns each other about Pick n Pay

Netizens warned each other to avoid food and products marked “reduced to clear”, alleging that these were expired foods.

Khumimolokomme1 said:

“It’s their style. Please run when you see the “reduce to clear” sign.”

American Belle wrote:

“Sometimes they hide the expiry date with the promo sticker. I don’t trust that red sticker.”

JustForFun shared his experience:

“I had a very bad experience buying chicken there. I will never buy any meat at PnP again.”

Gift added:

“It happens more than you think. Way more. Anything with a reduced price is close to, or even, expired.”

Maellabuthelezi exclaimed:

“TikTok inspectors, you’re doing gret. Better than the bogus ones that are paid.”

Spar allegedly sells expired foods

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Spar recently trended after pictures of expired foods went viral.

The photos show the Spar in Randfontein, visited by food inspectors and members of the South Africans Police Service. Spar said they would investigate the incident, and South Africans, many of whom worked at Spar, shared stories of how the shop allegedly packages and resells expired foods.

