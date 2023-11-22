Spar is trending for the wrong reasons after pictures of expired foods surfaced

Pictures show the Spar on Main Reef in Randfontein storing expired foods and meats in unsanitary conditions

South Africans, some of whom worked in retail, shared similar stories of how the store allegedly packs meat

Spar told Briefly News that they are aware of the pictures and the matter is under investigation

South Africans want all Spar shops to be investigated for unsanitary health conditions.

Spar is in the spotlight after expired food was allegedly found at one of their stores in Randfontein, Gauteng. The photos recently went viral, and Spar told Briefly News that the store is being investigated. Shocked residents shared their experiences and recommended that all Spar stores be checked for expired foods.

Spar rotten food goes viral

The pictures were part of a post shared on Facebook by Mmamkhize. The pictures show what appears to be a Spar employee addressing three food inspectors accompanied by a South African Police Service member. The following image shows an employee removing food from a section written “Marked Down.”

The following picture shows another employee pushing a trolley full of expired meat. The remaining images show the condition of the store’s freezer, which shows meat packed in unsanitary conditions. Click on this link to see the photos.

Spar is aware of the incident

A Spar representative confirmed with Briefly News that they knew about the incident.

“We are still conducting an investigation,” he said.

South Africans share experiences

Netizens on the post, including former employees, shared their experiences.

Dipuo Spandeel Serumula said:

“I remember in 2012, I was working at Pecanwood Spar, and my supervisor told me to remove viennas from the original Enterprise brand and wrap them with plain covers.”

Puleng Seitshiro wrote:

“This Spar should be stripped of its licence to operate, and the Spar Head Office should deal with this kind of practice!”

Ntombenhle Sphalaphala Lunika exclaimed:

“They must check all the Spar shops. Those running Spar don’t like to reduce food. They would rather sell stale food to customers.”

Mduduzi Mathew Mbatha added:

"I worked t retail stores for almost a decade. Believe me, what you’re seeing here is a norm.”

Nothbiso Radebe chipped in:

“This store is untidy. I worked at one of the Spar’s storerooms where we cleaned every Sunday.”

Warehouse with expired foods and counterfeit goods shut down

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a warehouse that sold expired foods and counterfeit goods was closed in Roodepoort.

Police accompanied food inspectors to the premises, and they found food stored in unsanitary conditions and unhealthy states. Netizens called for stricter action than merely costing the shop and demanded that the culprits be arrested.

