South Africans demanded that The Kopanong Municipality mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, be removed from his position after a viral video

In the clip, the mayor is shown verbally attacking a resident in his home for allegedly complaining about potholes on Facebook

Netizens railed against him and unanimously called for his dismissal as mayor

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Mzansi wants Xolani Tseletsele fired for attacking a citizen. Images: Xolani Tseletsele/ Facebook and @GertrudeM/ X

Source: UGC

Mzansi is calling for the Mayor of Kopanong Municipality in the Free State to be fired after he threatened a resident in a viral video. The mayor allegedly confronted the resident because he posted about potholes in their municipality. South Africans found his behaviour unacceptable as a government official and demanded that he be removed from his seat.

Mayor verbally attacks resident

@GertrudeM posted the video on X, showing part of the confrontation. In the clip, the mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, confronts a resident. He accuses him of talking too much on Facebook and warns him against talking like that ever again. According to the caption, the man allegedly complained about the potholes in the municipality. Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA calls for his dismissal

His conduct maddened South Africans, who wanted him to be fired.

Nxalati Mangotlo said:

“This is disgusting behaviour.”

Khanyisile added:

“He needs to be fired immediately!”

Azani 6 pointed out:

“This is beyond crossing boundaries. He must not get away with it.”

Ihhashi lamaNjomane fumed:

“Hawu madoda. With immediate effect if this story is true. He must be removed. What level of thuggery is this?”

Mathome Samuel Sefoka suggested:

“Charge him with trespassing and intimidation.”

One Nation SA wrote:

“He is drunk with power. This happens when citizens do not have the power to elect their representatives. The Electoral Act must be changed so we can elect our councillors and MP directly.”

Nfwato Thobejane exclaimed:

“That is how ANC cadres operate. No service delivery, but quick to threaten their community.”

BrianGriffin was appalled.

“Unbelievable. That mayor must be fired. He works for the public, not the other way around. Our taxes pay his fat salary for him to drive around in luxury and buy nice things.”

DaddyCool observed:

I can’t believe Tseletele would react this way when residents complain about valid things. He used to be one of my most humble students. This is what power does to people.”

Kenny Kunene passed over for Joburg Mayor comments

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kenny Kunene was called out for his comments about Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

This was after an exposé revealed that Gwamanda did not have a matric certificate but stopped at grade 10. Kunene compared him to Jacob Zuma and said his appointment was God-ordained and needed no qualification.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News