Over 200K South Africans want Police Minister Bheki Cele booted out as the head of the Department of Police

Action Society created a petition calling for Cele to be axed on the grounds that the police minister has failed to curb rampant crime

Crime activist Ian Cameron claims that if Cele was the CEO of a company, he would have been fired a long time ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have had enough of Police Minister Bheki Cele's inefficiencies in dealing with rampant crime in the country.

Over 200 000 South Africans want Police Minister Bheki Cele removed from office. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Over 200 000 citizens have signed a petition calling for the government to remove the police minister from his position after Cele survived President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

Action Society creates petition calling for Bheki Cele to be fired

The petition, created by the civil rights organisation Action Society, calls Cele out for failing to implement strategies to curb and eradicate crime in SA.

The petition claims that if Cele was the CEO of a company, shareholders would be demanding his head for failing to deliver on his key responsibilities.

Action Society's director of community safety, Ian Cameron, took aim at Ramaphosa for failing to remove Cele from the police ministry, TimesLIVE reported.

Cameron said:

"The ANC has zero interest in stopping crime. An effective criminal justice system means their criminal dealings would be further uncovered. Cele’s sacking isn’t the only solution but a start."

Action Society gives 5 reasons why Bheki Cele should be fired from police ministry

Armed with information, the civil rights organisation gave several reasons Police Minister Cele should be fired.

These are the five reasons why Action Society believe its time for Cele to go:

Crime statistics show a troubling increase in sexual assaults and murders. SA consistently recorded over 100 cases of sexual assault per day, while 24 865 murders were committed in 2021/22. Cele failed to clear the national DNA backlog after promising it would be handled by October 2022. More than 95 000 violent crime offenders were released without DNA samples. The police department spends public funds inappropriately, with over R1,5 billion spent on accommodation, R42,7 million on catering and R1,8 million on entertainment since March 2019. Meanwhile, rural police stations don't have resources like toilet seats, light bulbs and basic stationery. Cele was fired as Police Commissioner in June 2012 after being implicated in a scandal where his department leased out state offices at vastly inflated prices.

South African want Cele fired but doubt he will be given the boot

This is what South Africans had to say about Police Minister Bheki Cele.

@Tebogo00378905 said:

"Bekhi Cele must step down because our country doesn't get justice in the end, at least if they put someone who is willing to serve us."

@Brettbenraphael claimed:

"He's protected CR far too much to be given the sack."

@Bhekabk insisted:

"I agree this domkop must go, he has no plans at all to eliminate crime."

@llpot commented:

"I don’t know why this ANC can’t understand that they are carrying so much dead weight."

@MatselengG added:

"Ramaphosa cannot fire Cele, they're birds of the same feather."

