The MK Party has denied that its leader, Jacob Zuma, was in ill health, as reported by multiple publications

Msholozi reportedly collapsed due to fatigue and low blood pressure, which allegedly resulted in the suspension of campaign activities

Many netizens were, however, not convinced by the party's explanation and questioned the former President's whereabouts

MK Party SG Sihle Ngubane denied reports that party leader Jacob Zuma collapsed. Images: X/@sihlengubane and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The MK Party has dismissed claims that former President Jacob Zuma is not feeling well.

MK Party SG said Zuma is in good spirits

According to News 24, the former President collapsed due to fatigue and low blood pressure on 19 April 2024.

Reports suggested that this was not the first time the 82-year-old had collapsed and added that the recent incident resulted in suspending campaign activities.

The MK Party’s Interim Secretary-General Sihle Ngubane told ENCA that Msholozi is well and in good spirits, besides possibly having flu. Ngubane added that such statements could be expected during campaign season. He spoke to the news agency on the sidelines of the party’s truck launch in Nkandla on 25 April 2024.

South Africans weren't convinced

Many netizens were curious about the MK leader’s whereabouts.

@Nyathi_nsindane questioned:

Uphi [Where is he]?

@Tmanmmakosha655 requested:

“Show us his recent videos.”

@Kumkani1_ said:

“So Lento [this thing] hasn't had an election manifesto as yet...few weeks to elections? And its owner is sick.”

@MthabineJustice asked:

“Where is he?”

@DaveGembe concluded:

“Until the Mozambican renegade dropout daughter @DZumaSambudla says something about the terminally ill corrupt criminal @PresJGZuma. You are all telling lies and just doing damage control. Azikhale eNkandla, no one expropriates the revolution and lives to see it die.”

