Former President Jacob Zuma's sudden illness has many South Africans smelling a rat

ActionSA has made its suspicions known, accusing Zuma of attempting to evade arrest by fleeing to Russia

This comes after the ConCourt dismissed a bid to overturn an SCA ruling that Zuma's medical parole was granted unlawfully

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is allegedly sick again and is seeking medical treatment for his undisclosed illness in Russia.

ActionSA weighs in on former president Jacob Zuma's sudden illness and medical treatment in Russia. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & Siri Stafford

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA finds the timing of Zuma's sudden illness suspicious, given that the Constitutional Court dismissed the correctional serves bid to keep the former president out of jail on Thursday, 13 July.

Zuma's medical parole was declared unlawful by the Pretoria High Court, a ruling that the Supreme Court of Appeal later upheld.

Jacob Zuma Foundation confirms Jacob Zuma's alleged medical condition

According to The Citizen, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed on Friday, 14 July, that Zuma is experiencing health issues and seeking medical assistance in Moscow.

The embattled former president has allegedly been in the Russian capital for the past two weeks, the foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claimed.

ActionSA accused Jacob Zuma of attempting to evade arrest

ActionSA has accused Zuma of trying to evade arrest by fleeing to another country.

The party voiced its concerns in a scathing tweet. ActionSA wrote:

"[President Zuma] has long used the same Stalingrad tactics, such as endless and vexatious interlocutory court action or seeking medical attention, to avoid answering questions at the State Capture inquiry or going to prison as ruled by the courts."

Jacob Zuma's medical treatment in Russia has Mzansi speculating

Below are some comments:

@SfisoMemela asked:

"So if Ramaphosa wants to arrest him, he must go himself to Russia."

@Mapiwes claimed:

"You can run, but you can never hide, it's a small world planet."

@Fefe70420079 questioned:

"The same thug who was in Zimbabwe last week?"

@Barbara94062061 wanted to know:

"Can he leave the country having so many criminal charges against him?"

Jacob Zuma ordered to settle Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal bills after court throws out private prosecution

In another story, Briefly News, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has put the final nail in the coffin of former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecutions.

The former president's bid to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa was declared unlawful and constitutional and was ultimately set aside by the high court judge.

Zuma was also ordered to pay President Ramaphosa's legal bills in addition to the cost of two of his counsel, The Citizen reported.

