The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma and Arthur Fraser’s leave for appeal

Zuma’s medical parole granted by the former spy boss was confirmed to be unlawful following a ruling by the Pretoria High Court

The leave for appeal was dismissed with costs that will be shared between AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was confirmed to be unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, 21 November.

Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole was confirmed to be unlawful. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Zuma and former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s leave for appeal, was dismissed with costs. The costs will be shared between AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance.

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan said the SCA ordered that Zuma returns to prison. She said:

“It will be for prison authorities to decide whether the time he spent on unlawful medical parole should count as part of his 15-month contempt sentence.”

The former president attempted to challenge an earlier decision from the Pretoria High Court, which found that Fraser acted unlawfully by granting Zuma medical parole.

According to EWN, the Medical Parole Advisory Board advised against granting patrol. There were mixed reactions to the ruling, with many concerned about the state of the country.

Mzansi reacts to the court ruling:

@LyndaJane8 said:

“His medical parole was all a cooked-up lie and the courts have been firm about that. Now Fraser needs to be charged, he can have the cell next to Zuma.”

@Charles_Ash posted:

“Brace yourself for another Insurrection 2.0 as Zuma’s dwindling support base try to hold the country ransom to prevent justice from being applied equally.”

@mndabeni added:

“This country will not be held for ransom by Jacob Zuma & his hooligans.”

