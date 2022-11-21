Jacob Zuma has once again called out President Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing an ANC branch in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma has aimed another shot and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma claimed that the fact police hadn't arrested Ramaphosa showed that they feared the president, suggesting that Ramaphosa was untouchable.

Former president Jacob Zuma took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing ANC branch members in Cape Town. Image: Pete Marovich & MIKE HUTCHINGS

Source: Getty Images

The former president made the claim while addressing African National Congress members at a political education event in Philippi, Cape Town, on Saturday, 19 November. In true Zuma fashion, the embattled former president led a chorus of Mshini Wamwhile ANC branch members sang and danced along.

Zuma also called on ANC branches to speak up about corruption which would include seeking further clarification about the Phala Phala burglary scandal that has enshrouded President Ramaphosa in controversy, SowetanLIVE reported.

Zuma again questioned why Ramaphosa had foreign currency hidden in couches on his Phala Phala game farm when the South African law clearly states it is illegal to keep large sums of money in one's house.

In addition to calling out the president, Zuma took aim at ANC treasure-general Paul Mashatile, questioning why one person could simultaneously hold three senior positions in the party. The former president said that it was important that the ruling party address such matters to cleanse the ANC.

According to TimesLIVE, On top of being the treasurer-general of the Ruling party, Mashatile took over the acting deputy-secretary general position when Jessie Duarte died of cancer in July 2022.

South Africans react to Jacob Zuma's claims

Citizens called the former president out for being hypocritical, pointing out that Zuma has several corruption cases against him.

Below are some comments:

@master_otu asked:

"How is Zuma the frog and his children not in jail?"

@ESNK commented:

"All this drama because the Branches did not nominate his ex-wife?"

@Muruti6 claimed:

"This old man is bitter. During his tenure, Ramaphosa didn't give any negative comments in speeches.Even today, you never hear Ramaphosa saying anything negative about this old man."

@mheidtman added:

"Rich from him … spouting all these pearls of wisdom!"

Zuma’s book ‘Jacob Zuma speaks’ retailing for R280, sells for R20k at mini-auction

In another story, Briefly News reported that the first printed copy of former President Jacob Zuma's book Jacob Zuma Speaks, retailing for R280 in retail stores, was bought for R20 000 at a mini-auction on Friday in Durban.

Launched by the Jacob G Zuma foundation in 2021, the book has reportedly sold thousands of copies.

According to TimesLIVE, the book was bought by unionist Muzi Khumalo. Bidding for the book started from R500 before Construction, Mining, Energy, and Engineering Workers Union secretary general Khumalo bid R16 000. He was reportedly persuaded to push the bid to R20 000.

Source: Briefly News