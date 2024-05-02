Andile Mpisane found his name trending on social media after a viral question about him was asked

The post asking fans whether they would turn down R20K for a dinner date with the Royal AM star divided Mzansi

Some said they prefer the cash, while others would like to have dinner with the businessman and Royal AM soccer player

Social media users are debating whether to go on a dinner date with reality TV star, musician and soccer star Andile Mpisane or get R20 000 deposited into their bank accounts.

Fans choose between dinner with Andile or R20K

Social media users sometimes come up with the most outrageous questions. A recent question shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X, formerly known as Twitter left Mzansi divided.

The post asked fans if they would choose to have dinner with Shauwn Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane's son, Andile Mpisane, or if they would opt for some cash. The tweet read:

"Would you take R20 000 or dinner with businessman and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane?"

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to viral question

As expected social media was split. Some opted for the cash, while others said they would prefer having dinner with Andile.

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"Dinner will do, I need to know what does “my personal persona” mean."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"I’d go for dinner and ask him for 20 000."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Give Me R20 000 I move what will this kid tell me vele? I'd rather listen Dudu."

@Dingswayo_N added:

"Give me my 20k I have no time to waste."

@General_Sport7 noted:

"That can be a long dinner hearing about mah this, mah that."

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Send that R20k , I don't want any dinner, I'm fasting."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ wrote:

"R20K, please."

