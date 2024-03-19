PapaGhost is the first finalist for Big Brother Mzansi 's S'ya Mosha edition, securing his spot by winning Head of House twice

His success sparked a debate among viewers, with some praising his deserving win, while others criticised the show as scripted and manipulated for his victory

PapaGhost's die-hard fans headed to social media to congratulate him on the win while others questioned the fairness of the season

Big Brother Mzansi housemate PapaGhost, real name Sabelo Ncube has made history by becoming the first finalist for the S'ya Mosha edition.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star PapaGhost has become the first finalist. Image: @papa.ghost

Source: Instagram

PapaGhost earns spot in BBMzansi finalists

PapaGhost is sitting at the top and his fans love it for him. The Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 star gained an automatic entrance into the finalists after winning the Head of House title for the second time.

Popular entertainment page MDN News shared the news on their X page sparking a heated debate among the show's viewers. The post read:

"PapaGhost becomes the first finalist for BBMzansi Season 4"

PapaGhost's success divides Mzansi

As expected, social media users did not disappoint with their reactions. Many said the 36-year-old star deserved to be in the finalists while others felt the show was scripted.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Well done young man. "

@BasterRus20895 noted:

"Well done PapaGhost, he deserves it, he's among the strongest contenders and he was visible, entertaining, and competitive unlike those who came to the house but brought nothing to the table except their beauty."

@Siyabul20571650 commented:

"This season of BB is well orchestrated for this guy to win cz he should have had so many strikes as he instigated and committed so many fouls but they disqualified Yolanda cz they couldn't evict her as she was the overwhelming favorite, this BB is manipulated and designed for him."

@t_myview wrote:

"Defination of Siyamosha well done to him. He fought a good fight yoh!! We don't care if he wins or not. God said let me prepare a table before your enemies once again. A well-deserved spot."

