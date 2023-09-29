Black Coffee is gearing up for his debut at Madison Square Garden in October

The DJ recently announced the lineup for his show including the Major League DJz and Bucie

The iconic night will go down in the history books as Coffee becomes the first South African to headline The Garden

Black Coffee will be the first South African in history to headline Madison Square Garden at his debut on 7 October. Images: realblackcoffee

Black Coffee just days from his iconic Madison Square Garden event happening on 7 October. The show was announced months in advance and Coffee handpicked a stellar lineup of musicians to join him. The Superman hitmaker will be the first South African, musician or otherwise, to headline The Garden.

Black Coffee makes history

At the beginning of March 2023, Black Coffee announced in an Instagram post that he would be making his debut at Madison Square Garden.

The DJ said he had been dreaming of the moment for many years and was ecstatic that it was becoming a reality:

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable."

The event will take place on 7 October where Coffee will go down in history as the first South African to headline the popular New York arena.

Talking to eNCA, Black Coffee revealed that his plan has always been to expose South African music to the international market:

"It's always been about building a brand that can be strong outside of the continent and carry this kind of genre to the highest level possible so it can be recognized as a genre that can grow like other big genres."

Black Coffee reveals MSG lineup

At the top of September 2023, Black Coffee announced the official lineup of his Madison Square Garden debut.

The star-studded lineup includes some big names in the South African music scene including Coffee's Superman collaborator, Bucie and the Major League DJz.

Speaking to eNCA, Msaki, who is also part of the iconic lineup, told the publication that it was about time South African artistry became recognized:

"This has always been the goal to put us in the conversation where we're meant to be. A reminder of where we were once and where we should be, it's encouraging."

Black Coffee announces MSG afterparty

In a previous report, Briefly News revealed Black Coffee's official afterparty for his Madison Square Garden debut also held in New York.

The We Are One hitmaker's rollout for his MSG debut appears to have been intentional and well-thought-out, revealing just how seriously he takes his brand and his upcoming show.

He was recently blasted on social media for snubbing former collaborator, Zakes Bantwini from his Madison Square Garden event.

