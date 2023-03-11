Black Coffee will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York and will be the headliner

The DJ announced his social media platforms and expressed his excitement about the achievement

South African netizens were awed and commented that they are proud of the Grammy Award winner

Black Coffee announced that he will have a concert at Madison Square Garden, Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has made another epic career move and South Africa is beaming with happiness. Following his groundbreaking interview on MacG's YouTube channel, the You Need Me hitmaker revealed that one of his biggest dreams is about to be realised.

Black Coffee announces upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden

The musician posted that he will be headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in October. The New York arena has been filled by acclaimed US artists like Kanye West and Jay Z and Black Coffee's name will be counted among those legends, reported Slikour on Life.

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality!"

SA netizens applaud Black Coffee on booking the New York gig

People were overjoyed for Black Coffee and praised him on his accomplishment on social media.

@thepatientbirdy posted:

"Grootman we are blessed as a nation to have you as one of our own, we pride ourselves."

@payne_klein commented:

"I remember how big of an achievement it was even for Jay Z to fill up Madison Garden."

@Am_Blujay added:

"Yes! Grootman keep winning, these are things some artists can only dream of you deserve it."

@ManAboutNews1 mentioned:

"A testament that our dreams are valid. Best of luck bhut’ Black Coffee. Cela ama tikiti awu 2 ngizofika."

@iamMaslu added:

"All the best King. I am sure you will sell out the thing."

@rollution01 tweeted:

"Levels! This is huge my brother. Well done and all the blessings. Indeed anything is possible if one is focused, consistent and putting in the work."

@MySoul_777 posted:

"All the best. Keep on keeping on Grootman. We love you."

