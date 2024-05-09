Students from North-West University got to destress when the tertiary institution rented a jumping castle

Apart from the inflatable bouncy castles, the Mahikeng campus also had a mechanical bull for students to enjoy

Some students in the TikTok video's comment section were jealous of the fun that the students participated in

Students from North-West University got to blow off steam on the jumping castle. Images: @holyjane7

There is nothing like getting in touch with one's child-like joy! At North-West University (NWU), the Mahikeng campus hired jumping castles and more fun equipment for students to escape some of their academic stress.

As seen in a video posted by the TikTok account @holyjane7, students enjoyed different types of jumping castles, a mechanical bull, and candyfloss. Students from NWU participated in a fun dance routine, too.

Watch the video below:

According to NWU, the tertiary institution is a multi-campus university based in two provinces. The two campuses in Mahikeng and Potchefstroom are in the North-West Province, while the Vanderbijlpark Campus is in Gauteng.

Internet users react to the vibes at NWU Mahikeng

It is safe to say that some students in @holyjane7's comment section from the university's Potchefstroom campus were a tad bit jealous of the fun in Mahikeng. On the other hand, students from different tertiary institutes hoped their universities would create a distress zone for them, too.

Adding a crying emoji to their comment, @kaylee._mm said:

"Potchefstroom Campus would never."

Liking what they saw, @lenzo0_ stated:

"Just because of that, I'm applying to North-West University this year."

@enhleaya thought the idea of having a jumping castle on campus was a great idea and commented:

"Keeping your inner child happy. What I wouldn't give to have this."

@sunflowersarah.01, who did not share the name of the university they attend, shared:

"They do this for us once a year at the hostels and residences. I wish it were every week."

Gogos enjoy bouncing on jumping castle

Briefly News previously reported that a video of three gogos enjoying a jumping castle went viral.

The TikTok video by @just.memes4e shows a group of adult women getting on an inflatable bouncy castle, looking adorable, and having child-like fun as they held onto each other to keep their balance.

