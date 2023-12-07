A TikTok video shows older women enjoying their time with an item, meant for children to enjoy

The friend group had people laughing as they saw how immersed they were in the fun kids' activity

Mzansi netizens commented with endless jokes about the gogos doing the most on a jumping castle

Three older women were having fun together. A TikTok video shows that they were having a blast.

Gogos in a TikTok video were on a jumping castle, and Mzansi was in stitches. Images: MediaProduction/ kali9

The TikTok video of the gogos got thousands of likes. Peeps wrote that they could see themselves in the older ladies.

3 grown women enjoy jumping castle

A TikTok video by @just.memes4e shows a group of adult women getting on an inflatable bouncy castle. In the clip, they looked adorable, having child-like fun as they held onto each other to keep balance.

Watch the clip:

SA jokes about older women

The video of older women amused many. Netizens thought the video represented them in the future. Many peeps realise how age does not change one's childish tendencies.

Hlela Dastile said:

"At every kids party I've attended, I sneak away to the jumping castle imandi nyani lento."

N_ commented:

"Someone said ANC organised it."

C wrote:

"Enjoyment doesn’t have an expiry date."

kirk added:

"Next day they be complaining about their back."

user2706119331104 applauded the women:

"Being childish once in a while is very important, to forget all those stresses we deal with almost every day."

cynthiadagama laughed:

"My granny and I share a birth month. I wanna do this for us."

Older ladies enjoy merry-go-round

Another video made people as it showed gogo in a children's playground. The clip inspired many jokes.

Gogo entertains mourners with a pole-dancing

Briefly News previously reported that a lively granny busting some serious moves at a funeral had Mzansi netizens in stitches on TikTok.

This old lady came out of nowhere and treated the mourners to an impromptu pole-dancing performance.

Her one-man show had onlookers amazed and shocked at the same time. The gogo reminded everyone that fun doesn't discriminate by age.

