Durban matriculants wrote their final exam for 2023, and they danced in a TikTok video that delighted SA. Image: @hzbabygirl

Source: TikTok

The video of the children dancing got more than 12,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from impressed netizens.

Durban matric students dance after last exams in 2023

A TikTok video by @hzbabygirl shows students were happy to be officially done with school. In the clip, they were doing trendy dance moves.

Watch the video:

Durban matrics' dance entertains SA

Many peeps commented that the kids have a bright future ahead. Read people's comments below:

HeCallsMeMamacit said:

"This is the spirit! Congratulations guy."

Shyguy wrote:

"DONT DO DRUGS, don't be influenced by others just to look cool, don't sell drugs,don't become gangsters, congratulations to all."

blackpearlzn added:

"Congrats and go home safe."

vinessamunsamy commented:

"Awesome spirit. All the best for the future."

oliverhirasen added:

"Well done guys good clean fin TOPS."

sun said:

"I see future doctors, accountants, lawyers and engineers, God bless all the kids who passed matric."

TikTok dance videos delight South Africans

Many people love to see talented kids dancing. Online users went wild after a child showed off his dancing skills.

Disciplined KZN matriculants do classroom takeover

Briefly News previously reported that a South African teacher from KwaZulu-Natal arrived to an unusual surprise when she found that one of the students had decided to take over her job since she was running late.

Despite her absence, the learners didn't see this as an opportunity to act rowdy, instead, they showed their teacher how they are disciplined learners who are dedicated to their studies.

The Grade 12 teacher goes by the name @MaShabalala on TikTok, and this video she posted of the clever schoolboy taking over her classroom has been viewed over 217 000 times and has received over 22 000 hearts a day after going up.

