Two adorable kids went viral on TikTok with their impressive take on the Umlando dance challenge

Dressed in their school's green tracksuits, the primary school duo nailed their performance with ease

Netizens could not get over the little girl and many declared her the winner of the viral challenge

A video of two children doing the 'Umlando' dance. Image: @kwanele129

Source: TikTok

Two cute children have taken social media by storm with their version of the Umlando dance challenge.

Young siblings slay the Umlando dance challenge

The primary school kids were wearing their green school tracksuits, as they effortlessly performed the dance moves.

TikTok users absolutely loved how the kids' breathed new life into the old and popular dance challenge.

The little girl, in particular, stole the show with her graceful and natural rhythm. She garnered heaps of praise from viewers who could not help but gush over her performance.

Many commented that she completely nailed the dance, making it all the more entertaining to watch.

Video of two children dancing gains traction on TikTok

The TikTok clip was posted by their mother @kwanele129 three days ago and has already clocked over 334 000 views and 13 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Kids' dance moves impress TikTok users

@lizzymoyo5 said:

"My heart goes to the small one."

@charlotteThulz stated:

"The younger one shows us the lighter version for those who can't do it like the older one. Siyabonga Nana's.❤️❤️"

@upties_rhu commented:

"The smallest one is too dramatic."

@queendee04805755 posted:

"These are some proper moves."

@warrenyottam posted:

"Best Umlando I have seen so far."

@veeTakaz01 wrote:

"Aaaaw, the little one is umlandowing perfectly."

@maydenedenee said:

"Baby girl is all of us girls."

@makutusello commented:

"The small one is killing it."

@thandyhadebehadeb added:

"Ngiya follower with immediate effect, ngicela eyam."

