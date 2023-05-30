Amapiano sensation Toss created a buzz with his recent encounter with Boity Thulo, leaving fans and followers amused

Toss's infectious happiness and excitement shone through as he blushed and smiled throughout their conversation

Social media users empathised with Toss's star-struck reaction, praising Boity's beauty and expressed their admiration for her

Toss was spellbound after meeting hip-hop sensation Boity Thulo.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Pholoso Masombuka, popularly known as Toss, has caused a stir in the entertainment world with his recent encounter with Boity Thulo.

Toss was completely star-struck when he met Boity

The rapper who is known for his gravel voice recently dropped a track with Caracara rapper K.O, reports The South African.

The viral video of their meeting has been making waves, leaving fans and followers in stitches. Toss's infectious happiness and inability to contain his excitement have captured the attention of many.

In the clip, he can be seen blushing and smiling throughout their conversation.

@SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared the clip saying:

"Toss being star-struck meeting Boity"

Mzansi understood Toss' reactions and gushed over Boity

Mzansi completely understood Toss' reactions, some fans praised Boity's beauty and gushed over the rapper's looks.

@khutso_donovan said:

"I don't blame him, I think Boity is a soulmate to ALL of us men."

@CzArODriego tweeted:

"At least he was able to speak nna I’m not sure what would happen if I get close to her like that "

@StarvedNThirsty tweeted:

"I understand the guy. I'd drink a whole jug yomchamo ka Boity if she ordered me to"

@LLMAKEOUTHILLX said:

"BOITY is gorgeous though like she’s really attractive so I totally understand where he’s coming from but that act is mad crazy "

Video of Toss flirting with fan leaves Mzansi ladies drooling: “I would have fainted after that”

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Toss flirting with a fan.

The Umlando hitmaker recently caused a buzz when he channelled the late Tupac in a photoshoot for Billiato. Although many blasted Cassper Nyovest and Toss for being copycats, that did stop the ladies from thirsting over his mouthwatering physique.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Toss had a brief interaction with a female fan with the handle @TumiPowerhouse. In the video, the two exchanged pleasantries at what looked like a gig and Toss seemed to have just finished performing.

