SA HIPHOP page posted a short clip with Cassper Nyovest, Maglera Doe Boy, Okmalumkoolkat, and Speedsta in the studio working on new music

The musicians can be seen nodding their heads as they get hyped up by the new song while in the studio

Fans took to the comment section and expressed how they always wished for such a collaboration and could not wait for the song to be released.

Mzansi cannot wait until the new music release date that musicians Cassper Nyovest, Maglera Doe Boy, Okmalumkoolkat, and DJ Speedsta have to offer after being spotted in the studio together.

Cassper Nyovest, Maglera Doe Boy, Okmalumkoolkat, and Speedsta were seen in the music studio together seemly working on new music. Image: @hlonisickjoe, @ken_khutso, @monde_mhlongo

In a clip SA HIPHOP posted on Twitter, the award-winning South African rappers can be seen in the studio nodding to the new music.

Cassper and Speedsta done beefing? Fans wondered

ZAlebs reported in 2021 that DJ Speedsta took to his timeline to call the 'Mama I made it' hitmaker weak and has no soul.

The publication added that Speedsta went on and accused Cassper of always playing the victim and wondered why people hated his success.

"Year after year, Cassper is always in some “News” Always the victim. Always putting out good energy and doesn’t understand why people “hate his success” I’m personally done with his nonsense," Speedsta said at the time.

According to Sunday World, Nyovest kept it drama free and said he was the most remarkable human being ever gracing this earth in his response to DJ Speedsta.

Fans love the combo already, regardless

@andisaoscar commented:

"Beef doesn't pay bills."

@LuckySmarty said:

"let's leave politics unless it's rap beef."

@bonganimalate wrote:

"Seeing Koolkat and Cass together."

@papi107 commented:

"Cass and Malums? Fire."

@nocontextmvula said:

"Maglera, Anatii, Koolkat and Cass in the studio?"

@MagleraDoeBoy added:

"Crazy Malumz and I were vibing at 1 am. The ouens pulled up to show love. A session for the books."

@SeleTheGreatest replied:

"That dude was probably pleading with Speedsta to leave because Cassper won't drop a verse if he's still there."

@400YLAFOREIGN said:

"I trust Speedsta's ear."

