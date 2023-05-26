Hope Makgae who plays Mrekza on Generations: The Legacy has recorded a song to support Dineo Ranaka in her fight against mental health issues

The actor and TV presenter shared his tribute song in which he featured music composer, Simphiwe 'Villa' Vilakazi on his social media

Dineo Ranaka topped the trends list after she posted that she was struggling with depression and felt suicidal

Hope 'Tswyza' Makgae has hit the studio with music composer, Simphiwe 'Villa' Vilakazi to record a tribute song to support Dineo Ranaka as she battles mental health issues.

Hope Makgae collaborated with a local artist Simphiwe 'Villa' Vilakazi, on a tribute song for Dineo Ranaka. Image: "Tswyza and @Villa

The actor and TV presenter shared his song with his fans on his timeline which got a thumbs up from Manaka Ranaka who is the Kaya 959 presenter's sister.

Tswyza shares a strong message with his tribute song

While explaining to TimesLIVE, about the idea behind his song, Tswyza said he used music as a distraction and tool to help people tap into their own challenges.

"Everybody is going through something but no-one is discussing it. And having a person like Dineo Ranaka, she is sort of like an alchemist, she's an outspoken self-proclaimed leader of health and wellness, but if she's not well who is supporting her?"

He added that Villa is an upcoming artist from Atteridgeville. He said he chose to work with him because he wanted to modify the message.

Mzansi appreciates Hope Makgae and Simphiwe Vilakazi for their thoughtful gesture

@Mostee_anunnaki' said:

"Wow, for you to use your gift to comfort a beautiful soul such as @ is very thoughtful to say the least. Thank you."

@Nt_goddes commented:

"Hope this reaches her and keeps her fire burning. This is beautiful."

@Salmonkie' added:

"Wow this song is lit. Have you ever been touched by how good the song is?"

@Sweet_dee28's commented:

"This is really cool, often we see people stay quiet because it’s “non of their business” honestly maybe something you do, say or even sing may brightens someone’s day! Nice one!"

@Andile1 said:

"This is so dope I pray it helps pull her through. She’s a survivor that one ain’t going nowhere."

According to News24, Dineo's older sister Manaka Ranaka confirmed that the Kaya FM presenter was in a dark space on social media.

"Family is with her right now, and we are trying to get her all the help she will need moving forward," Ranaka wrote.

Dineo Ranaka’s brother Ranaka Ranaka shows support to his sister after opening up about her battle with depression

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's family has shown her love after raising concerns.

The Kaya 959 host's brother, , took to his Twitter account to show support for his sister in a touching message about her deteriorating health.

