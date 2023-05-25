Shimza announced on social media that he had collaborated with a local designer, Tshepo Mohlala

The award-winning DJ said that he and the local designer, have always been fans of each other's work which eventually led to a good friendship

DJ Shimza said their collaboration gave birth to their clothing line, H.O.P.E which is a message that lies in the premises of their birth names, Mzansi already loves the collection

DJ Shimza took to his timeline to make a special announcement of his collab with a local designer, Tshepo Mohlala.

The award-winning got fans excited and want to spend money on the clothing line already when he posted their work.

Its collab match-made in heaven

Shimza whose given name is Ashly Raphala said that his collaboration with the designer, Tshepo was destined to be.

"His name is Tshepo, my second name is Kholofelo which both mean hope, you could say it's destiny lol," he wrote.

Shimza added:

"We have always been fans of each other's work and we’ve become good friends over time, so this collaboration makes sense for us to share this personal message of hope together."

But who is the local designer? An award-winning fashionista

The Insider SA reported that Tshepo Mohlala is quite a big deal, he's best known for making denim jeans.

Speaking to the publication, Tshepo said that he established his denim brand in 2015 which he named after his birth name.

The Insider SA added that Tshepo has a retail outlet in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. He also shared with the publication that Meghan Markle from the royal British family rocked his creations.

YOU magazine reported that Tshepo was born in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. The 31-year-old designer took an R8 000 loan to fulfil his dreams. YOU added that Tshepo had so far employed more than 20 people and even President Cyril Ramaphose wore his denim creations.

Mzansi loved this combo and already wants to spend their coins on the H.O.P.E collection.

@Nonhlanhla_Sk commented:

"Need that hoodie pls #ShimzaXTshepo #HOPE."

@whoistroniiq said:

"I love this collaboration. I need to get myself a few items."

@selahled wrote:

"Too nice, hey mara R2k to R3k banna."

@iThando said:

"Cool and stylish."

@princessmhlungu commented:

"I love I love I love."

