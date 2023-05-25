Rapper MT has accused K.O of stealing his unique rap flow and Skhanda movement in a trending video

He claimed industry mates like Sizwe Dhlomo and Rashid Kay know that K.O has been profiting from his ideas

Mzansi was split by MT's claims about the SETE rapper, with some blasting K.O and others not caring about the serious allegations

Rapper MT has levelled outrageous allegations about K.O's style of music and rap.

@ThisIsColbert uploaded a video of MT claiming that he invented the Skhanda concept and rap flow, but K.O stole it and made it popular.

MT also stated that Sizwe Dhlomo and Rashid Kay are witnesses that he is the originator of the Skhanda rap style that K.O profited from and is credited for.

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi divided by MT's claims about K.O

While several people said they could attest to MT's claims, K.O's fans tried to debunk the serious claims.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"K.O did this guy dirty. He never even gave him a feature. What a shameless rapper."

@ZSibumbe shared:

"He even dissed KO for Skhanda, and the diss track was lit."

@Keke_R5 posted:

"This guy dominated, and we knew Skhanda because of him."

@Percyk10 replied:

"True, but he always complains. He began by claiming that Emtee stole his name. Instead of being a crybaby, he needs to confront them through raps."

@GeeendaKid3 commented:

"He is right. This is the MT I knew from Full Clip with Siz and Scoop. He started the Skhanda rap movement."

K.O details how he started Skhanda music

According to News24, when K.O went solo, departing from his former rap group Teargas, he founded Skhanda Rap. The rapper reportedly developed the rap flow because he wanted to tap into his heritage and write bars in his home language.

"I needed to tap into my heritage, culture and identity to stand out. And, in the process, create a texture and sound that is indigenous to South Africa. So I studied a lot of vintage kwaito, the likes of Brown Dash, TKZee and Trompies.”

The news outlet further reported that he honed authentic Mzansi sound with Ma-E and Kid X. Together, the three rappers built Cashtime, which is more than just music but lifestyle and culture.

K.O’s hit song SETE involved in copyright issues, Mzansi unbothered

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O was accused of plagiarising his hit song SETE.

On Twitter, @Gert_LeNinja shared a post saying that the song that dominated South Africa sounded exactly like Feeling For You by Reefer Tym.

Source: Briefly News