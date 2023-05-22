The River star Lawrence Maleka has slammed rumours that he is dating The Estate actress Zenokuhle Maseko

The Big Brother Titans star shared on DJ Sphectatula and DJ Naves's The King Cast that Zenokuhle is his cousin, not his girlfriend

South Africans who tuned in appreciated Lawrence Maleka's honesty throughout the YouTube podcast episode

Lawrence Maleka has denied reports that he is dating The Estate actress Zenokuhle Maseko.

Lawrence Maseko says Zenokuhle is his cousin, not his lover. Image: @sirlarencemaleka and @zeno.kuhle

Maleka denied the claims in an interview with DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves on the YouTube show The King's Cast.

“We got really close. She’s a good person and we hung out, and then we found out that we are family. That’s where it developed. We would spend a lot of time together off-screen. She’s a social media person and every time we hung out she would post. So everyone assumed me and Zeno are a couple. She’s like my baby sister.”

Lawrence Maleka claims he takes dating seriously

According to ZAlebs, Lawrence also shared that he recently broke up with his lover. Maleka added that if he was in a relationship with anyone or Zeno, as many people claimed, he would have been married because he's family-oriented.

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi loves Lawrence Maleka's honesty when discussing his love life

@tebogomaubane7725 said:

"This was so beautiful to watch. He allowed us to know this side of him which was incredible."

@lsgnyembe7659 shared:

"Lawrence is so smart. I’m in love Thank you Kings for this great episode."

@nonnymbathane8553 posted:

"Hey Lawrence! I learned a lot about you in this interview. I wish you only wonderful things."

@vuyisilesiwundla4870 replied:

"When Naves said, he has only dated three people, ngi cishe ngafa This was a great interview with a very smart kasi guy."

@zethumbiza9110 commented:

"Lawrence didn't get married to the other woman because I'm the one he needs to marry. This was a lovely episode, guys!"

@lomthandazomethula3966 also said:

"He said he's single. I swear after he said that, I heard nothing else "

