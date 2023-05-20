Sorisha Naidoo addressed her "problematic" behaviour in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)

Naidoo shared a video saying she regrets saying "voetsek" to Nonku Williams during their stay in Knysna

RHOD star said she apologised during the Showmax show's reunion special, but the scene didn't make the final cut

Sorisha Naidoo clarified that she did try to mend her friendship with Nonku Williams at The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 reunion special.

On Instagram, Sorisha posted a video addressing some of her regrets from RHOD's Season 3, and she stated that insulting Noku was the worst. TshisaLIVE reports that during the housewives' stay in Kysna, Sorisha said "Voetsek" to Noku and went feral at the dinner table.

Naidoo also said in the video's caption that she apologised to Nonku during RHOD's reunion, but it was not aired.

"I did apologise for the my words at reunion but it never made the cut but you can have this in the interim❤️"

RHOD viewers split after Sorisha Naidoo claimed she apologised to Nonku Williams

RHOD viewers appeared divided over how to respond to Sorisha's insult to Nonku. Some understood why it could have hurt Nonku, but others believed she earned it following her "messy" behaviour in Season 3.

@theonly_ladymo said:

"This is like when Sane apologised to Annie, and everyone felt like she should have kept quiet and not apologised. In our black communities, Voetsek can get you killed. That’s how seriously people take it. Let’s educate than condone something that we know is wrong even though we love someone."

@the_real_babylumza shared:

"In Season 1 and 2, you were such a sweetheart. Even other housewives respected you. I was shocked by how easily influenced you are by Ms Annie. Your friendship is built out of bitterness. There's nothing genuine about it."

@nolu_pops replied:

"There was no need to apologise."

@mhlambi_p commented:

"Yazi, I still can't believe you tried so badly to please Annie by being mean. Grow up, man."

@colleen_mcaciso also said:

"Sori Sori, so far, I have been enjoying you every single season. I hope we will see you again next season❤️"

@fore.bereng wrote:

"It doesn't matter, baby."

@renetcloete added:

"You were so easily influenced but we love all of you ladies ❤️"

RHOD reunion host MaBlerh criticised for allegedly taking Sorisha Naidoo’s side and ignoring Nonku Williams

In related news, Briefly News reported that after the first part of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion aired, Mzansi was not pleased with the host, MaBlerh.

Many people flocked to Twitter immediately after watching the show to accuse MaBlerh of being biased. Peeps claimed he has favourites among the cast members, especially Sorisha Naidoo.

