The Real Housewives of Durban is the talk of the town following the airing of the show's latest episode

Fans have been discussing the scene where Slee and Nonku exchanged fists after a conversation about Slee borrowing people's money, shoes and clothes

Fans also weighed in on Sorisha Naidoo claiming that she will be airing some of Nonku William's dirty laundry at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 brought the drama that had Mzansi social media users buzzing. Many people have been discussing the group's divisions, especially Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson's friendship.

Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu's fight on 'RHOD' causes a stir. Image: @nonku_williams and @slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

The two have been causing rifts in the group, and Nonku allegedly said bad things about Slee Wendy Ndlovu behind her back.

Slee Ndlovu and Nonku Williams fight during The Real Housewives of Durban's final episode

It seems Slee Ndlovu had enough of Nonku's lies and wanted to beat the living daylights out of her. The businesswoman caused a scene at their final dinner during their getaway.

Reacting to the fight, social media users said Nonku deserved the beating from Slee because of how she behaved.

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Nonku kept on provoking Slee and she got what she wanted it’s unfortunate she caught hands but what did she expect? #RHODurban whatever happens this beautiful woman must be on the new season next year."

@Siphe_Easter wrote:

"Make me understand, when Slee(a black woman) reached her breaking point & reacted the way she did, she's called "Ghetto" but ku Jojo nanithule nje, and called her no names. White privilege at it's best. #RHODurban."

Sorisha Naidoo threatens to expose Nonku Williams at the reunion

According to ZAlebs, RHOD fans also weighed in on Sorisha Naidoo, saying she knows some of Nonku Williams' dirty laundry and could expose her at the highly anticipated reunion.

Twitter users said they couldn't wait for Sorisha to drop Nonku's files because she thinks she is untouchable.

@LeleMunyai said:

"Nonku is really paying for her sins. I’ll never forgive her for what she did to Ayanda at the reunion. I need Sorisha to drop those files #RHODurban."

@qhamadlula_ added:

"Sorisha calling out Nonku on how she also has unpaid bills and has borrowed money from people and never paid it back #RHODurban."

RHOD star Jojo Robinson reveals she's not returning next season after watching "toxic" latest episode

Keeping up with The Real Housewives of Durban, Briefly News also reported that Jojo Robinson said she would not return to the show after Season 3 concludes.

TshisaLIVE reports that Jojo joined the cast in Season 2 alongside LaConco, who did not return for the third season.

TshisaLIVE added that Jojo took to Instagram to express her honest feelings about the latest episode of RHOD, which saw her dragged by Sorisha Naidoo. Jojo hinted that watching how toxic the show had become was difficult, particularly after her sick husband was dragged into the drama.

