The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson stated that she would never go back to the reality show again

Robinson made the decision after one of the housewives, Sorisha Naidoo, dropped her from her friendship group

Jojo also apologised for her "problematic" behaviour on the show and said she regrets not using the platform to inspire others

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson said she would not return to the show after Season 3 concludes.

'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson says the latest episode made her decide to leave the reality show. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that Jojo joined the cast in Season 2 alongside LaConco, who did not return for the third season.

Jojo vows never to do RHOD again

TshisaLIVE added that Jojo took to Instagram to express her honest feelings about the latest episode of RHOD, which saw her dragged by Sorisha Naidoo. Jojo hinted that watching how toxic the show had become was difficult, particularly after her sick husband was dragged into the drama.

“I will never do housewives again. Bringing my husband into this s*** and then watching everyone laughing about serious issues. His father passed from a heart attack a few months before these episodes were shot. It’s not a joke topic. I actually feel sick watching this show."

Jojo Robinson apologises for her messy behaviour on RHOD

Jojo has a lot of regrets about how she portrayed herself on the reality show. She apologised for being a bad role model for young girls who witnessed her "toxic" behaviour.

Robinson said such behaviour shouldn't be normalised. She wished she had used the Showmax show as a platform to inspire young girls.

"I am personally sorry for anything I have done to add to toxic behaviour on the show. This type of behaviour is not OK."

RHOD fans weigh in on Jojo Robinson and Sorisha Naidoo's ruined friendship

Many people took to the #RHODurban hashtag and shared their opinions about Sorisha and Jojo's friendship, which is currently on the rocks.

@thatimabby said:

"Jojo wants to be Sorisha and Annie’s friend so bad."

@mvsegx shared:

"Jojo doesn’t want to be comforted by her “friends”. She misses Annie and Sorisha #RHODurban"

@aziza_cherished posted:

"Nonku and Jojo is a clear case of unrequited love. Clearly, Nonku loves Jojo, and Jojo wants Sorisha and Annie's love but because she can't have them she'll keep Nonku until she doesn't need her #RHODurban"

@ElleSho_ replied:

"Jojo is with Nonku because she isn't with Annie and Sorisha. She wishes it was otherwise. #RHODurban"

@kukie_molamu commented:

"The sad part is Nonku likes Jojo, but Jojo wants to be in Sorisha Squad, so she settles for Noku because she needs an ally. Their conversations are so baseless. They have nothing in common except malicious comments and gossiping. #RHOD"

Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability causes a stir among viewers

In related stories, Briefly News reported that an episode of The Real Housewives of Durban caused a stir amongst viewers, focusing on Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability for her actions.

Jojo's behaviour left a sour taste in many viewers' mouths, who have had enough of her antics.

According to ZAlebs, many viewers were not convinced by Jojo's explanation, with some suggesting that she was using her husband's health as an excuse for her behaviour.

