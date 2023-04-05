Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson angered fans with her lack of responsibility

Viewers felt the reality star scapegoated her husband to avoid taking accountability for her actions

Fans labelled Jojo a "Karen" and felt her behaviour was off-putting and inexcusable

Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability has angered fans. Images: @mrs.jojo.robinson

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban has caused quite a stir amongst viewers, focusing on Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability for her actions.

Jojo's behaviour has RHOD viewers frustrated

Jojo's behaviour has left a sour taste in many viewers' mouths, who have had enough of her antics. From leaving the ladies on a getaway she had planned to pouring water on Nonku and starting a fight with Annie, Jojo's actions have been called into question.

According to ZAlebs, many viewers were not convinced by Jojo's explanation, with some suggesting that she was using her husband's health as an excuse for her behaviour.

Many show fans took to Twitter to post their sentiments about the reality star.

Fans take to Twitter to voice frustrations at Jojo's antics

@MphomelaMatieho commented:

"Yhuuu Haii it’s giving white woman tears. She’s weaponising her feelings as if the other ladies don’t have any. I honestly don’t think I’ve seen her take accountability for anything. And the nerve of her to talk about how to host when she literally abandoned her guests! Twice!?"

@Muz_Muzee said:

"Lol, she reminds me of this one girl I went to high school with. When her homework was not done she was too sick to even stand all of a sudden or going through the most at home. This behaviour is not new #RHOD"

@Nonhlan131132 commented:

"Fake tears all the time. Jojo is self-centered."

Fans label Jojo a "Karen" due to her behaviour

Viewers have gone as far as referring to her as a "Karen" due to her behaviour and her inability to take accountability.

@Thobiey_M commented:

"So Karen!! I hate that they fall for each time."

@TsitsiNotha commented:

"She is a karen."

TimesLive reported on an incident earlier in the season, where Jojo packed her bags and attempted to leave her best friend, Nonku, behind in a fit of rage at a trip she had put together.

Who is Jojo Robinson? All about The Real Housewives of Durban castmate

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Jojo Robinson and the reality star's background.

Known for her heavily tattooed body, Jojo Robinson is a cast member of The Real Housewives of Durban with a unique style. She joined the show in Season 2 and has gained a huge fan base due to her confidence and taste for the good things in life.

