Khanyi Mbau has been fully introduced into the Showmax drama series The Wife and has made a stellar intro to the fan favourite show

The actress who plays Zandile the Resolute seems to be all that fans can talk about after watching the first three episodes of season two

Mbau is has been topping social media trends as viewers react to her raunchy 'first-night' scenes with Nkosana Zulu

Khanyi Mbau has entered the second season of The Wife with a bang. The actress who plays the oldest wife Zulu wife, Zandile, has fans raving about her award-worthy performance as season two rolls in.

Khanyi Mbau's performance on 'The Wife' has fans raving about her talent. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The second season of The Wife is in full swing and all fans can seem to talk about is Khanyi Mbau. The actress who plays Zandile has had her first few days back home after the big jail bust and is trying to adjust to the outside world. One thing everyone agrees on is that Zandile has surely missed Nkosana.

After watching the first three episodes of the second season, viewers took to Twitter to rave about Khanyi Mbau's award-worthy performance.

@Iam_nkuthula said:

"Khanyi Mbau is just perfect for this role, From her beauty alles nje. The character Zandile from the book is uKhanyi."

@Lesegomohube_m tweeted:

"Let's be honest... Nkosana and Zandile's first night is thee best #TheWifeShowmax. Maar khanyi ke star."

@bhekitsh wrote:

"Can someone just kill those Majola brothers so i can watch Khanyi in peace, I mean Zandile."

According to The South African, this is only the beginning for Khanyi Mbau's character who will lead the second season of The Wife. Zandile will be butting heads with Hlomu as she reclaims her spot as the matriarch of the Zulu family.

Khanyi Mbau is nervous but wants to impress in The Wife Season 2

When the news broke about Khanyi's casting, Briefly News reported that it was an exciting time for Khanyi Mbau fans as they prepared to see their fave starring in the popular drama series, The Wife.

Khanyi, who is also elated to land the role but also nervous to do it justice, is set to frontman the second season of the show as the eldest wife of the Zulu clan.

Just when fans thought The Wife can't get any better, Sunday World reported that Khanyi Mbau has joined the cast of the fan-favourite show. Khanyi has announced that she will be playing Zandile, The Resolute aka Nksosana's wife (Mondli Makhoba). The actress will make her first debut this week and assume a bigger role in February next year.

