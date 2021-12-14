Khanyi Mbau Lands Lead Role in Showmax Drama Series ‘The Wife’ Season 2

Khanyi Mbau has just joined one of the biggest shows in the country, after bagging the role of Zandile on The Wife

The actress will make her first appearance this week as the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana's wife and the matriarch of the family

Khanyi will only take on a full-time role on the show next year, once the series moves onto a different chapter told by Zandile

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is an exciting time for Khanyi Mbau fans as they prepare to see their fave starring in the popular drama series, The Wife. Khanyi is set to frontman the second season of the show as the eldest wife of the Zulu clan.

Khanyi Mbau bags a major role in 'The Wife' as Nkosana's wife. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Just when fans thought The Wife can't get any better, Sunday World reported that Khanyi Mbau has joined the cast of the fan-favourite show. Khanyi has announced that she will be playing Zandile, The Resolute aka Nksosana's wife (Mondli Makhoba). The actress will make her first debut this week and assume a bigger role in February next year.

The publication spoke to Gugu Ncube-Zuma who is the showrunner and she told peeps what to expect from Khanyi's exciting new lead role.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Season 2 is told through the eyes of uZandile. We’ll be exploring Nkosana and Zandile’s love story and finding out more about their history."

"We’ll get to know Zandile as the matriarch of the Zulu family, the glue who held the Zulu brothers together. In Season 2, she wants to reclaim her position, a role that uHlomu has now taken over in her absence. Get ready to see the world through Zandile’s eyes.", she said.

'The Wife’ smashes all kinds of Showmax records, outperforms any show the site

Briefly News reported that a few days after the much-anticipated telenovela The Wife aired its first three episodes on Showmax, Mzansi cannot stop raving. The show has raked in some impressive numbers, earning itself the coveted number one spot on Showmax stats.

News24 reports that the telenovela tells the story of a young journalist named Hlomu who finds herself in love with a taxi driver named Mqhele. After she marries him, she realises that she vowed to share more than just his life but all of his secrets too.

TimesLIVE reports that The Wife not only topped the streaming app trending charts but managed to stay trending on Twitter as peeps shared their reviews. Only three out of the 40 episodes of the first season have been released and fans are salivating for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za