Hlomu book series adaptation, The Wife , has won over the hearts of millions of South African's after premiering on Showmax last week

The telenovela had many fans before its debut from those who read the book series, it tells the story of a marriage filled with secrets

Showmax records show that The Wife has managed to outperform heavyweights such as Game of Thrones and fans have been left wanting more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A few days after the much-anticipated telenovela The Wife aired its first three episodes on Showmax, Mzansi cannot stop raving. The show has raked in some impressive numbers, earning itself the coveted number one spot on Showmax stats.

‘The Wife’ broke almost every Showmax record there is in its premiere week. Image: @showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

News24 reports that the telenovela tells the story of a young journalist named Hlomu who finds herself in love with a taxi driver named Mqhele. After she marries him, she realises that she vowed to share more than just his life but all of his secrets too.

TimesLIVE reports that The Wife not only topped the streaming app trending charts but managed to stay trending on Twitter as peeps shared their reviews. Only three out of the 40 episodes of the first season have been released and fans are salivating for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After its first week on Showmax, the telenovela has managed to bring in some major numbers. The Wife sits at number one, knocking down uThando Lodumo, The River, Game of Thrones and Devlisdorp as the most-streamed shows.

'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba opens up about bagging his first lead role

Briefly News reported that The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba has opened up about scoring his first lead role in a telenovela. The star portrays the character of Nkosana in the Showmax soapie.

The show trended on social media when it premiered on Thursday, 11 November. Even though Mondli has appeared on different TV shows, he is proud to finally play a lead character.

The thespian, who began his career in theatre, has played the role of Pastor Nkosi in Uzalo, the character of Captain in Generations: The Legacy and Shukela in Imbewu: The Seed. Mondli Makhoba told TshisaLIVE:

“I've done different shows, but I've never had a character like Nkosana’s and it’s the first time I'm playing a lead."

Source: Briefly.co.za